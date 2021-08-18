Sean Lock Dies, He Was Skin Cancer

Sean Lock was skin cancer: British comedian Sean Lock dies. Famous comedian Sean Lock succumbed to cancer at the age of 58. Lock, who has skin cancer, was known for his jokes about his illness.

Sean Lock, one of England’s most famous comedians, is especially known for his jokes that 8 out of 10 cats are comedians. No information was given about Sean Lock’s funeral.

Sean Lock, who is married to Anoushka Nara Giltsoff and has three children, was a good stand-up comedian. He appeared in shows such as 8 Out of 19 Cats, 15 Storeys Hig and The Last Leg.

It was stated that 58-year-old Lock died at his home and was with his family in his last moments.