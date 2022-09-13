Sean Levy shared details about the creation of the cinematic universe of “Stranger Things”

Netflix sensation, “Stranger Things,” has finished airing its fourth season, and the Duffer brothers — after creating an emotional roller coaster for fans of the beloved series and ending the season on a bittersweet note in many ways-have long announced their plans to expand the world of Hawkins, Indiana, and the upside—down world it contains. Plays, additional series and much more are already preparing to saturate the audience, hungry for even more creepy telekinetic perfection.

Sean Levy, the executive producer of the series, who shot more than his share of episodes (including the fourth-season episode that brought Kate Bush back in a big way, “Dear Billy”), told Variety that he and Ryan Reynolds were trying to figure out a way to bring a Marvel mercenary with a mouth, Deadpool, into “Stranger things.”

In an interview on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards in 2022, Levy mentioned that recently he often hung out with Kevin Feige (probably to discuss the early stages of planning for the inclusion of Deadpool in the MCU). Levy said, “Yes, we’re creating the UNTC, and now that I’m spending time with Kevin Feige, I’m learning a lot about how to run the universe,” he said. “So I take these skills and apply them to the UNTC.”

Despite the fact that the next project on his plate will be “Deadpool 3”, the third portion of the fun and mega-popular spin-off “X-Men”, Levi from the very beginning thought about another franchise he was working on. As in the case of creatives, they are going to create. He and Ryan Reynolds had their own inset about how to attract a loud mercenary into the world of “Stranger Things”: “Oddly enough, Ryan and I were trying to figure out how we could make a crossover of Deadpool and “Stranger Things”. We haven’t cracked it yet, but it’s on the table.”

The Duffer brothers, the creators of the franchise, themselves talked about how to expand the franchise, with the desire to create a production and a side series, which Finn Wolfhard correctly guessed (if we are talking about other numbers from Hawkins Laboratories that go by themselves). adventures like the “X-Men” version of STCU, where a crossover with Deadpool could presumably work, none of the participants are currently talking). It’s strange to call it the Cinematic universe of “Stranger Things”, considering that it has only ever existed as streaming television, and the creators’ own desire is a stage production – something even further from cinema — but it is.