Sean Connery passed away

Sean Connery, who was memorized with the character of Agent 007 James Bond in the James Bond movie series, died at the age of 90.

The Scottish actor was best known for portraying James Bond, who first brought the role to the big screen and appeared in seven of the spy thrillers.

His acting career spanned decades, and his many awards included one Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

Sir Sean’s other films included The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and The Rock.

He was largely considered the best player to play 007 in the longstanding franchise and is often called that in polls.

His Oscar came in 1988, when he was named best supporting actor for his role as Irish cop in The Untouchables.

He was knighted by the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2000.

He celebrated his 90th birthday in August.



