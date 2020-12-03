Sea of Thieves reinvents itself: seasons

Rare and Microsoft plan major changes to Sea of ​​Theives to ensure its viability as a new generation of consoles begins.

Rare prepares weight changes for Sea of ​​Thieves. The successful Xbox Game Studios video game, one of the most supported multiplayer works on the console of the past generation of consoles, sets its sights on the recently launched new generation with a dedicated version for Xbox Series X | S that will be complemented from January 1 for a Seasons Model and Battle Pass; in the purest free to play style.

Sea of ​​Thieves, until now available on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, PC and Xbox Series X | S, will start on the first day of 2021 “a new experience or form of game,” the English study has declared in a statement. According to them, from now on they will stop dedicating efforts to the Arena mode to focus on the Adventure mode, which is the most supported by their community with 97% of the total time recorded. Of course, the PvP mode will remain active, the only thing is that you will not receive more content.

Seasons and Battle Pass in Sea of ​​Thieves: everything we know

The seasons of Sea of ​​Thieves, a concept that does not catch any recurring player new given that it is the most established model in any multiplayer experience, will maintain an initial periodicity of about three months, always with news and offering facilities so that nobody stays behind. We are talking about updates to the world, new rewards, new content and unique events that are either experienced at the time of their celebration, or they will not be able to get their rewards.

Now, what about the battle pass? In the absence of knowing more details, what we can anticipate is that this Sea of ​​Thieves battle pass irreparably affects the progression system. The Pirate Renown rank will be introduced, a system of up to 100 levels where all kinds of rewards will be unlocked. The contents of the battle pass of the Rare game will have a premium version called Punder Pass, paid, with more attractive and succulent rewards

Sea of ​​Thieves will say goodbye to 2020 with a content update this December and a new event called Festival of Giving; available from December 9. With 11 million players and a community divided 50% between Xbox consoles and computer, the health of the game seems to be at one of its best moments in these more than three and a half years of history.



