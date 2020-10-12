Sea of Thieves pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen

Rare uses Sea of ​​Thieves as a means of paying tribute to Eddie Van Halen, who passed away on October 6. This is Jump with the instruments of the game.

Rare doesn’t pass up the opportunity to pay tribute to a rock legend. The English company launches its particular version of Jump in honor of Eddie Van Halen, who died on October 6 at 65 years of age. How could it be otherwise, it does so within Sea of ​​Thieves.

“A Sea of ​​Thieves tribute whose talents and lovable spirit greatly influenced many members of the Rare family past and present, and will no doubt continue to do so. #RIPEddie ”, they explain in a short tweet, accompanied by the song.

This pirated version, literally, of Jump was recorded solely with the instruments available within the game. The result is fantastic.

Rare against toxic community behaviors

Not all Sea of ​​Thieves ocean pirates are friendly – some go over the line. Some streamers, like Jason Sulli and SayHeyRocco have already announced that they will stop sailing. For this reason, Rare has issued an official statement in which it responds to the toxic behaviors that a part of the community denounces, specifically focused on the LGTBQ + sector.

“We have already implemented changes within our Partner Program to ensure that our creative community remains positive and welcoming. We will work closely with our partners to ensure that this continues, ”they comment in the statement. “We are committed to supporting our LGBTQ + partners, streamers and creators (diversity only enriches our life as pirates in community and makes Sea of ​​Thieves a much more interesting world to explore and enjoy),” they explain.

Its commitment to diversity remains present in its Code of Conduct: Sea of ​​Thieves is a game created “for all types of profiles, regardless of age, gender, race, sexuality, nationality or disability”.

Sea of ​​Thieves is available on Xbox One and PC. It remains attached to the Xbox Game Pass catalog.



