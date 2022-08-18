Sea of Thieves: How to get all the curses

When sailing the waters of Sea of Thieves, players will have plenty of options for customization. That includes what their ship looks like to what outfits they would like to wear. While most of the cosmetics in the game can be purchased, there are some that are earned in the gameplay.

One variant of the cosmetics that needs to be earned are curses. As of the time of this article’s publishing, there are only five curses in Sea of Thieves with all of them involving different steps needed to earn them. Luckily, once players are aware of what they need to do to get the curses, they aren’t the most daunting cosmetics to earn.

Curse of Sunken Sorrow

The Curse of Sunken Sorrow will give players bright blue eyes and will add purple patches and colorful wisps to the body. To earn it, players must complete The Curse of the Sunken Kingdom commendation. To do this, players must explore the different Siren structures that are under the water and have read all 30 books.

Doing so will earn The Mysteries of the Sunken Kingdom commendation. Earning this will allow players to go to Larinna at an outpost and purchasing The Legend of the Sunken Kingdom voyage for 50 Doubloons. Players who complete this voyage will earn “The Curse of the Sunken Kingdom” commendation, which will grant the player the Curse of Sunken Sorrow.

Curse of the Order

Those who want a creepy look will want to try to get the Curse of the Order. This cosmetic turns someone’s eyes completely black with black Kraken ink running down their face from their eyes. Players must get the Fateful Memories commendation, which involves getting all commendations during The Cursed Rogue Tall Tale. This includes:

The Rogue’s Key (Recover the Skeleton Key) Relics of the Cursed Rogue (Return Captain Briggsy’s Artefacts) Free at Last (Defeat Captain Briggsy) The Cursed Rogue (Complete The Cursed Rogue tall tale) The Hunter’s Trail (Discover all five Bounty Hunter’s journals) Briggsy’s Greatest Foe (Complete the tale five times)

Legendary Curse

The Legendary Curse is a simple cosmetic as it just makes a person’s eyes glow and a skull patch on their chest glow. However, earning this curse requires players to become Pirate Legends. Reaching this status will also earn the player a whole set of clothes to wear and a new shanty. To become a legend players need to do two things:

Reach level 50 with all three trading companies in the game (Gold Hoarders, Order of Souls, and Merchant Alliance) Purchase level 50 promotions at all three companies

Players will then need to speak with the Mysterious Stranger in the tavern to gain access to the Pirate Legends Hideout. It is here that players will be granted the title of Pirate Legends and earn all the perks, which includes the Legendary Curse.

Shores of Gold Curse

In the mood for adventure? Well, for the Shores of Gold Curse, players will need to adventure a lot. The overall aesthetic of the curse cosmetic is unsurprising as its main theme is gold. Players will have their right eye completely turn to gold patches completely covering up the rest of their body.

To use this curse, players will need to earn the Seeker of Grand Adventure commendation. This requires players to get every commendation across a series of nine Tall Tales. These are:

The Shroudbreaker (Seven commendations) The Cursed Rogue (Seven commendations) The Legendary Storyteller (Seven commendations) Stars of a Thief (Seven commendations) Wild Rose (Seven commendations) The Art of the Trickster (Seven commendations) The Fate of the Morningstar (Eight commendations) Revenge of the Morningstar (Eight commendations) Shores of Gold (Six commendations)

That is a grand total of 64 commendations, some of which require playing a Tall Tale a minimum of five times. Earning all 64 will earn the Seeker of Grand Adventure commendation and the Shores of Gold Curse.

The Ashen Curse

One of the Tall Tales that were added in a later update is Heart of Fire. This quest centers around stopping the resurrection of Captain Flameheart, so its fitting that the cosmetic players can earn on this tale is The Ashen Curse. A person wearing the curse will be given glowing orange eyes with flame scars covering their body with parts being charred.

Getting this cosmetic requires The Blackwyche Reborn commendation to be completed. This is earned by getting all the commendations associated with Heart of Fire. That includes:

The Liar’s Hideout (Discover Stitcher Jim’s Hideout) The Path of the Eternal King (Walk the path of the Eternal King) The Path of the Forsaken Flame (Walk the path of the Forsaken Flame) The Path of the Burning Heart (Walk the path of the Burning Heart) The Fire Rises (Find the Chest of Rage) Stitcher’s Schemes (Read all five of Jim’s journals) Heart of Fire (Complete the tale once) Savor of Souls (Complete the tale three times)

Sea of Thieves is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows.