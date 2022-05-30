Sea of Thieves: Everything you need to know about adventures in the Lost Sands

The sea adventure thriller Sea of Thieves from Rare has been blowing into the sails for several years, and regular updates and social events help this pirate game to maintain a constant flow of players. The open online world allows gamers to realize their fantasies of sea criminals by joining teams or going sailing alone, hunting for treasures and participating in various adventures along the way. The Sea of Thieves game, which is played live, is updated periodically, adding settings and changes, as well as providing players with more content and events in which they can participate.

The last event that players can participate in — “Adventure in the Lost Sands” — is now available until June 9. Despite the fact that a number of events and adventures have already been released for Sea of Thieves seasonal content, Lost Sands offers something a little different from what gamers have experienced so far. For the first time, players have the opportunity to change the history of Sea of Thieves. If they want to participate, they really should read the full breakdown so they can see what the stakes are for Lost Sands before they set sail.

Installation

Players may have noticed that until recently, a veil had descended on the Golden Sands outpost, and now they know why. The ominous fog not only served as a reminder of the growing presence of the Reaper Bones, but also of their intention to fight the Trading Companies and reduce their influence in the Sea of Thieves. Outposts play a big role in the game, and Golden Sands used to be a charming and fun place where players could take quests, shop and chat with non-player characters.

After its closure, the fate of Golden Sands now hangs in the balance, as players are invited to choose a side and determine its fate. If gamers want to save the Outpost and restore it to its former glory, they need to help Merrick and his gang of cheerful losers restore the location. They can do this by donating items such as wooden crates, cloth, and rum bottles to help with recovery efforts, or by disposing of Soul Flame rowboats away from the outpost. Alternatively, players can make sure that the outpost is permanently disabled, but side with the Reapers and blow up the Soul Flame rowboats near the Golden Sands, as well as deliver supplies to the Flame Servant at the Reaper’s Hideout.

Branching choices, lasting consequences

This is the first adventure in Sea of Thieves where players really take part in shaping the outcome. Influencing the end result of the story and forever changing the landscape of Sea of Thieves is an exciting opportunity for players to immerse themselves more actively in the world, and we hope that Lost Sands will not be the last adventure that uses this mechanic. Players compete with each other in the community, it also adds another dimension to PvP battles and completing tasks in Sea of Thieves throughout the adventure.

It’s also a great way to gather players around the same destination, ensuring that the Golden Sands outpost becomes a hotspot within the next week or so. The fate of the Outpost and how it will look and function after the completion of “Lost Sands” will be a direct consequence of the player’s choice and may help or hinder future Reaper plots, depending on the outcome. Leaving the ending of this chapter of the Sea of Thieves story to the discretion of the players is a wise move on Rare’s part, as it encourages participation in the story, but also provides meaningful consequences along the way and significantly raises the stakes.

Sea Of Thieves is already available on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.