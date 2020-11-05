Sea of Thieves Announces FPS Enhancements on Series X

Rare confirms that its successful multiplayer title will manage to establish a constant 60 FPS under 4K resolution, not so on the Xbox Series S model.

Rare has confirmed the improvements of the optimized version of Sea of ​​Thieves on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. From this November 10, users of the new Microsoft consoles will be able to enjoy an Optimized version that presents great technical improvements compared to what was seen on the original Xbox One title; one of them, the rate of images per second and resolution.

According to the British company, part of the Xbox Game Studios seal, in a statement issued on Twitter, Sea of ​​Thieves will manage to work at 4K resolution and 60 FPS on Xbox Series X, while on Xbox Series S it will be 1080p resolution and 60 FPS. The 2K will not be achieved in the latter, with which the family’s economic solution is compatible.

Xbox Series X: 4K resolution and 60 FPS

Xbox Series S: 1080p resolution and 60 FPS

In either case, loading times will be greatly reduced and the game will benefit from Xbox Velocity Architecture, with the addition of Variable Rate Shading (VRS) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) that many of the Xbox Series X Optimized titles have. | S will have from the first moment.

Xbox Series X | S, a total of 30 launch optimized games

Sea of ​​Thieves, which has more than 15 million players, is one of the most successful Xbox Game Studios titles of this generation and is part of Xbox Game Pass on both console and computer; It can even be played in streaming via Android devices.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S hit stores around the world on Tuesday, November 10 at a price of 499 euros and 299 euros each. In total, Microsoft has confirmed a list of 30 optimized launch video games, many of them on Xbox Game Pass and with Smart Delivery, the guarantee that we will only have to buy the games once. The console will be in charge of downloading the best version, always respecting the saved games.



