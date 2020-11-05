SE gets incredible gameplay from Vergil on PS5

Capcom has released new gameplay videos for Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, now bringing a lot of gameplay content to the protagonist Vergil, who is literally not for fun. Check it out below:

In the second trailer, it is possible to accompany the protagonist on the routes of the first two phases, facing some hordes of enemies and the Urizen bosses and the Roots of Qliphoth.

Finally, Capcom released more consistent gameplay on the Legendary Dark Knight mode, revealing how the immense amounts of creatures will appear on the screen.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition will be the launch title for PS5 and Xbox Series S / X.



