SDCC 2022 Premier Video Panels: Rings of Power, Wheel of Time and Panels

Prime Video has announced all of its main panels for Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego, including the Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, Paper Girls and Wheel of Time projects. One of pop culture’s biggest events is finally coming back this year, after being largely virtual following the COVID-19 pandemic. For decades, San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) has been a cornerstone for fans all over the world. Before the pandemic, major studios and networks such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney and others, presented TV shows and movies as part of exciting panels that included everything from new trailers to major announcements.

Although the global pandemic is still ongoing, SDCC 2022 is finally possible this year. As the SDCC runs from July 20-24, 2022, details are finally starting to be revealed. Disney is already going to present several shows from Disney TV, and there will be a major Hall H presentation from Marvel Studios with President Kevin Feige. While they’re downsizing, Warner Bros. Discovery is also going to be present, including panels about the Sandman and the Dragon House. Another major studio that joined SDCC 2022 is Prime Video, which presented several large—scale programs at the congress.

With SDCC 2022 less than two weeks away, Prime Video has announced the full list of shows that will be presented at the event. Prime Video will officially present three new upcoming shows: “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power”, “Paper Girls” and “Wheel of Time: Origins”. The long-awaited prequel show “The Lord of the Rings” will be held in Hall H, and “Paper Girls” — in the hall “Ballroom 20”. A show from Prime Video to start SDCC 2022 in Room 6A. Check out the full detailed schedule of Prime Video below:

Wheel of Time: Origins

When: Thursday, July 21, 16:15. Pacific Summer Time

Where: Room 6A

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

When: Friday, July 22, 10:30 Pacific Time.

Where: Hall H

Paper girls

When: Friday, July 22, 13:30. Pacific Summer Time

Where: Ballroom 20

Special preview for Paper Girls fans

Join the cast and creators of “Paper Girls” on the red carpet to celebrate the premiere of the series, which will take place on July 29 on Prime Video. The rooftop event will include food and drinks in the style of the 80s, a raffle of exclusive posters and special photo moments.

When: Friday, July 22, 19:00. Pacific Summer Time

Where: Embarcadero Rooftop Cinema Club, Manchester Grand Hyatt

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power displayed in the SDCC’s loudest hall, Hall H, are unsurprising. Given the huge popularity that The Lord of the Rings has always had in pop culture, any other venue couldn’t seem to do justice to the franchise. This was the first time J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe is presented as a TV series via Prime Video, The Rings of Power panel will be one of the most anticipated events at SDCC 2022, as the series will be released in September. The Wheel of Time: Origins is sure to intrigue many fans of the original novels and show how it seeks to expand the universe. Meanwhile, Paper Girls, which comes out on July 29, will be one of the major but few new comic book shows to receive coverage at SDCC 2022, based on the Image Comics series by Brian K. Vaughn and Cliff Chang.

Despite the fact that studios and networks are still taking the pandemic into account, there will clearly be no shortage of interesting panels to participate at SDCC 2022. However, of the three upcoming Prime Video shows, “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” is likely to attract the most attention. Despite the fact that this is a popular IP, the series has been preparing for a long time, since it has been in development since 2017 and has already received a lot of hype. The advantage of Paper Girls and The Wheel of Time: Origins is that ordinary fans who visit SDCC 2022 will also learn about these exciting new properties, even if The Rings of Power is their original calling card.