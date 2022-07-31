SDCC 2022 Interview: Roddenberry Entertainment

With five Star Trek shows streaming on Paramount+, Roddenberry Entertainment is busy as executive producers, as well as creating new content in the form of podcasts and their new partnership with Streamily.

Of course, CEO Rod Roddenberry and chief operating Officer Trevor Roth are “Star Trek” fans themselves, and they’re involved in developing shows like “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “Star Trek: Picard,” and “Star Trek: Prodigy.”

Screen Rant met with Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth at Comic Con 2022 in San Diego to talk about Star Trek, Roddenberry Entertainment’s panels at Comic Con, how Paramount+ shows continue Gene Roddenberry’s vision, and his own wish list for the future of Star Trek. .

Screen Rant: You have a couple of big panels at Comic Con. Could you tell us a little bit about what you guys are going to present?

Trevor Roth: Yes, today at 13:30 in room 24ABC there will be a Roddenberry gift panel. We’re going to talk a lot about Star Trek, the various shows we produce, as well as a lot of podcasts and additional things we do, and [we’re] really excited to talk about it. things leading up to tomorrow’s panel with Streamily.

They’re the partner we’re actually on the floor with. We have a booth with [them] this week. And we’re really focusing with them on a kind of area of our fandom and taking the fandom to a new level by using technology to provide fans around the world with an experience that hasn’t been provided before. And then on Saturday there will be a big panel in Hall H, which will again talk about “Star Trek”. You will hear a lot of things that you have not heard before. You will see a lot of actors who will be great. All that.

Rod Roddenberry: I’m sure there are a lot of teasers.

Rod, last year we talked at Zoom on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of Star Trek. And since then I mean Lower Decks, Picard, Prodigy, Strange New Worlds. Star Trek exploded. This is more than it has been since the 90s. More.

Rod Roddenberry: It’s really incredible. For a while, people have been talking about doing… Look, I hate using another name, but I don’t really hate using it – Marvelizing Star Trek. Marvel has done a great job with all of its franchises and different content stories. And it’s time for Star Trek to do that. And they did it. They did an incredible job. And I like the fact that all these stories are connected to each other on some level.

And they did a great job introducing Star Trek and bringing it to the present day. You know, they have to follow this path, doing something new and unusual, but at the same time keeping in touch with the old. And the great thing about these five shows that we have is that they are all very different. And some of them really go back to the old days. And some of them are almost completely new, and completely new.

Prodigy is a completely new way to see Star Trek, which I think many people, including me, didn’t initially think was possible. And they blew it out of the water. This is one of my new favorite “Star Trek”. So I’m very proud of what everyone has done with these new shows. And I think they’ll keep doing more and more, I can’t wait.

Trevor Roth: Remember when it was about whether Deep Space 9 and Voyager could go at the same time? Are two “Star Trek” series running at the same time? This is crazy!

Rod Roddenberry: This is nonsense.

Yes, and now we’ve just gone through 40 consecutive weeks of brand new episodes. Of the four shows? Amazing. Rod, your father is Gene Roddenberry, and “Strange New Worlds,” which I really love, actually just goes back to the vision he created back in the 60s. How do you think he would react if he saw Strange New Worlds?

Rod Roddenberry: I think he would be very proud of that. Again, I think I was a little surprised by the uniqueness of each episode of Strange New Worlds. I am impressed that they are doing this. It shocked me a little bit at first, because we have a few comedy episodes — or at least some comedy moments. And these are the things that I initially said when reading the scripts that I do not know how it will happen. I don’t know how the public will take it.

Don’t you like jokes, Spock?

Rod Roddenberry: But they did it. And the fans are going crazy about it. And I’m so proud of all the creators. They’ve done an incredible job on Strange New Worlds. And I am delighted with them.

Trevor Roth: I can’t say enough good things about all the shows. “Strange New Worlds” definitely struck a chord with fans. And, you know, it goes back to the episodic way of telling Star Trek stories, of course. This sheds light on what was the original incarnation of Jin 56 years later.