Sculptural speaker that surprises with its interesting design!

Speaker designs are diversifying day by day. With technology giants involved for years, this field is becoming highly competitive. Recently, Huawei and Apple introduced their smart speakers. Now we are here with a completely different speaker: the speaker that looks like a sculpture!

The speaker that looks like a different statue with its stylish design

Transparent, the electronic brand of Stockholm, which came before us with its different designs, attracted attention with its transparent speakers and wooden speakers. Carrying interesting designs to the speakers, the brand now designed speakers that look like a sculpture. Look very stylish, this speaker also stands out with its powerful sound performance.

The brand originally named this design Acoustic Sculpture, or Acoustic Sculpture. This speaker, which is raised and knurled in terms of texture, was hand-made by Per Brickstad, the founder of the brand. Produced by 3D casting and spraying in mineral acrylic and composite jesmonite, this speaker is manufactured to order.

With built-in bluetooth connection, “true wireless” dual speaker streaming is offered. This makes it easier to control. Besides the dual speaker outputs, L / R Drivers: 2×3, Class D built-in amplifier, output power 2x15W and frequency range 60 Hz – 20 kHz.

There is also high quality digital signal processing. This decorative speaker has dimensions of 440x290x240 mm and its weight is 7 kg. In order to have this device with black and white colors, you have to pay 3 thousand 500 dollars, but you also have to wait about 3-4 weeks after ordering.



