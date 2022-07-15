Scrubs and Californication Producer Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Several Women During Photo Shoot

Eric Weinberg, who has produced some of the most popular shows over the past two decades, such as “The Clinic,” “Loose California” and “Anger Management,” was arrested Thursday by the Los Angeles Police Department for a number of alleged assaults on women, including rape over a span of many years. The Hollywood producer was taken into custody from his home and is currently being held in jail.

In particular, between 2012 and 2019, Weinberg reportedly harassed several women, luring them from grocery stores, cafes and other public places to his home under the guise of a photographer and arranging photo shoots with them, the Los Angeles Times reports. When the women were in his house, the producer allegedly sexually assaulted them.

