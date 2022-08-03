Scrubs: 8 Things to Know about Zach Braff

Scrubs fans had a lot to be grateful for after the recent ATX TV Festival, as they saw many of the main actors reunited for the panel, and received word from the show’s creator Bill Lawrence that a reboot of the series is very likely in the future (via the Hollywood Reporter).). Lawrence explained that due to the busy schedule, all fans should not expect the 10th season, instead, a special movie or a separate series may be more realistic. In any case, viewers will be glad to see the likes of JD, Turk, Elliot, Carla and Dr. Cox on the screen again.

Series like The Clinic are often successful because of the relationship between the characters, and J.D. and Turk were undoubtedly golden. However, viewers are often disappointed to find that the real actors who play within these friendships are not that close, and they tend to completely lose touch after the show ends. However, this does not apply to actors Zach Braff and Donald Faison (JD and Turk, respectively), who over the past couple of decades have shown the world that they are in every way the bromances that viewers like to see in their characters.

They are more than just friends

At the Clinic, Turk and J.D. met in college and quickly became best friends. They had a great contrasting relationship, as Turk was cool and athletic, and J.D. was boring and eccentric. There’s no denying that it just worked.

In real life, Braff and Faison first met at a table while reading the pilot episode. Faison admitted in an interview that the moment of their meeting reminded him of the feeling of the first meeting with his wife. “He’s my best friend, it’s legal when I say that,” he said, going on to say that even now he gets jealous when he sees Braff with other celebrities (he has a grudge against Ed Sheeran).

They launched a podcast together

The beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic separated many from their loved ones, but Braff and Faison managed to make the most of it. Friends got together (virtually) to create a podcast series called Fake Doctors, Real Friends, which continues to release new episodes weekly.

In each episode, the duo watches the TV series “Clinic” and comments on their memories of certain scenes, interactions with other actors and much more. The pair are as funny as they are in the series, and the combination of their joking comments and nostalgia for Scrubs makes it a must-listen for any fan.

They teamed up to advertise the Super Bowl

If fans missed the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast, they probably saw the 2022 T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial in which Braff and Faison reunited again to play pretend neighbors. This ad took second place among the Super Bowl commercials on YouTube, undoubtedly thanks to the impeccable chemistry of the cute Scrubs duo.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Braff said: “I really wish we lived next door to each other, and we could sit on the porch and talk. It was the perfect concept for us,” demonstrating how close our friends really are.

They were real roommates

When J.D. and Turk weren’t saving lives at Sacred Heart Hospital, they were most likely in their apartment, playing weird games to pass the time, or training their teddy dog, Roadie. The couple made the roommate look funny, but as it turned out, Braff and Faison were roommates in real life.

After they finished the first season as the main characters of The Clinic, Braff and Faison had to move to New York for the summer to work on other projects. In an interview with GQ, Faison explained that they decided to rent a place together to save money, and spent most of the summer playing ping pong in their underwear (very JD and Turk of them). They have already become close, but both agreed that this summer has strengthened their friendship.

They currently live just a few streets away from each other

Their days of bachelors living together in New York are over. Faison is now married to Casey Cobb, and they have six children. Braff, who recently played the father of nine children in the Disney movie “Wholesale Cheaper,” told Collider: “I live a pretty quiet life. I have no children. I live in a quiet neighborhood.”

Fortunately, however, Braff and Faison can enjoy their lives in close proximity to each other. The couple told GQ that they live just a few streets away from them, so no matter how busy their lives are, they are never too far away.

They are not afraid of physical affection

At the Clinic, Turk and J.D. had a unique relationship compared to what was often seen on screen in the early 2000s. Although both characters made it clear about their attraction to women, they were never afraid to show physical affection to each other, and many of JD’s fantasies about the “Clinic” saw them closer than some couples from the series. These hugs and cuddles helped them gain a reputation as the best bromance on television.