Screenshots of WhatsApp’s Multi-Device Feature Revealed

New screenshots have been shared from WhatsApp’s feature that will make it possible to use a single WhatsApp account on four different devices. The screenshots show that WhatsApp will retrieve the chat history from backups on servers, not from the phone.

WhatsApp has been working on the multi-device feature for a while and this feature will be one of the most important features WhatsApp has released so far. With the feature that is still in the development and pre-test phase, you will be able to use your WhatsApp account independently on your smartphone, computer, tablet or other device.

According to the information conveyed by WaBetaInfo, the multi-device feature of WhatsApp is now at the final testing stage. Although there are still points to be worked on regarding the feature that will allow the same WhatsApp account to be used on four different devices, it was stated that the feature is largely ready.

The screenshot shared regarding the feature in question shows that the WhatsApp desktop application downloads the recorded messages from the smartphone and this process is end-to-end encrypted. After this process, you will be able to continue using WhatsApp from the desktop application even when your smartphone is turned off or not connected to the internet.

When we look at the screen shot of the feature called “connected devices” in the mobile application, we see a headline “Use WhatsApp on other devices” and an explanation of “Send or receive messages via your browser, computer or Facebook portal”. (Facebook portal, Facebook’s smart screen for sale in the USA and Europe)

When you click on the “Connect a new device” button just below this description, you will see a screen where you can select the device you want to connect your WhatsApp account to and perform the setup process. However, screenshots of the setup screen have not been shared yet.



