Screen unlocked with Bixby on Galaxy S21

Bixby, Samsung’s digital assistant, continues to live, although it is not mentioned much. In fact, it seems certain that the digital assistant will continue to exist in 2021. According to a new report, the Galaxy S21 series will come with the Bixby Voice feature. In short, although Bixby does not achieve the expected success, it seems that it will continue.

Samsung will utilize Bixby as a biometric authentication solution in its S21 series. Users will be able to unlock their phones by giving voice commands with Bixby Voice. The series will also include a fingerprint scanner and face recognition feature.

The voice unlock feature seems less secure compared to face recognition. Bixby Voice’s ability to perceive users’ voices seems to determine the fate of this feature.

The screen unlock feature with Bixby Voice will likely be available with One UI 3.1. The Galaxy S21 series is also expected to come out of the box with this version. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the feature is also available on other Samsung phones updated with One UI 3.1.



