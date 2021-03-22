Screen features of the Black Shark 4 series

The Black Shark 4 series will officially appear on March 23. While there is a short time left for the promotional event, some of the features of the two phones have already been finalized. In the statement made by the company, it was stated that both phones will use a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED screen produced by Samsung.

The refresh rate of this panel is 144 Hz. The multi-finger touch sampling rate is 720 Hz. In the middle of the screen, there is a hole where the front camera of the phone is placed. The resolution of the front camera remains uncertain for now.

Black Shark previously announced that the members of the series will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Some posters shared by the company show that the standard Black Shark 4 will have at least two color options. The presence of a shape similar to the letter X on the back panel is also noticeable.

The Black Shark 4 series has a 4500 mAh battery with 120W charging speed. Offering 8 and 12 GB RAM options to users in the Pro model is also among the possibilities.