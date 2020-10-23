Scream returns with 5! Courteney shows Cox’s return

Some photos leaked online revealed the return of Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers in the movie Scream 5.

Gale Weathers returns for another fight with Ghostface in the next and fifth installment of the Scream franchise. The popular reporter-turned-novelist, played by Friends star Courteney Cox, is one of three characters to appear in each and every Scream movie, and that trend will continue when the next chapter arrives in 2022.

Production on Scream 5 is currently underway in Wilmington, North Carolina, and some photos from the first set have surfaced online, showing Gale’s return to the franchise.

The photos were posted by Just Jared and show Gale Weathers actress Courteney Cox, surrounded by masked crew members. In the photos, Gale dons a red suit and walks down the sidewalk, probably in the fictional town of Woodsboro, where the main characters in the franchise are from. You can take a look at the photos below.

Details about the plot of Scream 5 are being kept under wraps, but we know there will be at least four characters from the franchise returning for the new installment.

Courteney Cox and other actors return for Scream 5

In addition to friends star Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell will reprise their roles as Dewey and Sidney, respectively. Those three actors are the only ones to star in all of the existing Scream movies. Also returning is Marley Shelton, whose assistant Judy Hicks debuted in 2011’s Scream 4.

With production underway, Scream icons are returning to set and getting to work. Arquette had to ensure that Dewey’s popular mustache regained its full strength to correctly portray the character.

“Well this mustache is fresh cut for Dewey,” Arquette recently told ScreenRant. “I start in less than a week. I’m so excited about it; teaming up with Courtney and Neve again, and continuing Wes [Craven] legacy is really exciting for me. It’s going to be sad, very bittersweet, without him there. But Radio Silence, they’re amazing filmmakers. They’re going to do a great job. They’ve been inspired by Wes, so it’s great to see his legacy continue. ”

Scream 5 is being directed by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Franchise creator and horror icon Wes Craven directed the previous four installments, but passed away in 2015.

In addition to the quartet of returning faces, Scream 5 will feature a cast that includes Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Kale Gallner, Dylan Minnette, Mike Madison, Mason Gooding, Melissa Berrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.



