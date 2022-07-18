Scream & Neve Campbell responds to rumors that she has signed a new contract for the sixth film

The horror genre is still a powerful force in the world of cinema, as projects with a smaller budget can have a huge box office success. A case in point: The Scream franchise, which recently returned to theaters with a sequel in 2022. “Scream 6” is currently being filmed, and Neve Campbell has responded to rumors that she has signed a new contract for the upcoming slasher.

Paramount gave the green light to “Scream 6” shortly after the success of the latest sequel, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. But fans were disappointed when Neve Campbell announced she would not be returning as Sydney Prescott, citing a dispute in salary negotiations. Since then, there have been rumors that the studio has indeed made a new deal with the actress Kraft. Campbell was recently asked about this rumor during a panel appearance at Mad Monster Party Arizona (via ScreenRant), and she answered honestly, saying:

I’m afraid to say no. I’m sorry. Sorry guys.

Well, that’s it. It seems that Neve Campbell officially denies his involvement in Scream 6, despite recent rumors to the contrary. It seems that the upcoming slasher will really be the first part without the beloved final girl. Thus, the project is still under pressure, despite such a shocking turn of events.

Neve Campbell’s comments seem to have put an end to the question of her possible return as Sydney Prescott in Scream 6. The Internet was blown up when the graduate of “House of Cards” announced that she would not participate in the upcoming sequel. And after the fans and actors of “Scream”, old and new, came to her defense, people hoped that a new deal would be made. Unfortunately, we probably shouldn’t hold our collective breath.

It definitely looks like Scream 6 will be different from any of the previous installments of the cult slasher. Since David Arquette’s Dewey was brutally murdered in the fifth film, and Neve Campbell will not appear as Sydney, this means that Courteney Cox will apparently be the only returning member of the original trio of heroes. It’s unclear how Gail Weathers will affect this new story, but recent photos from the shoot have shown that she’s back in her trademark bright costumes. And, fortunately for die-hard “Scream” fans, another returning actor is coming soon: Hayden Panettieri from “Scream 4.” The Easter egg in the last film showed that her character Kirby Reed is still alive, and now moviegoers will finally be able to catch up with the fan-favorite survivor.

Although information about “Scream 6” is limited, the synopsis of the film revealed that it will mainly focus on two pairs of siblings from the previous film as they move from Woodsboro to New York. These four returning characters will be played by Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmine Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, who survived their encounters with ghost killers.

Scream 6 is currently expected to hit theaters on March 31, 2023. In the meantime, check out the release dates of the film in 2022 to plan your next movie.