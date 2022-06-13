Scream & Jasmin Savoy Brown’s reaction to Neve Campbell’s departure from the sixth film

The horror genre has flourished over the past few years, leading to a resurgence that has thrilled fans and made a ton of money at the box office. Some of the best horror movies are back in theaters thanks to new historical quelas, including “Scream” 2022. This famous slasher starred newcomers such as Jasmine Savoy Brown, who recently reacted to the news that Neve Campbell is officially leaving the upcoming sixth film.

Shortly after it became known about the frenzied box office success of “Scream”, Paramount quickly announced that another sequel would be released from directors Matt Bettinelli-Alpin and Tyler Gillett. But the cast was in limbo, and Neve Campbell said she was waiting for the script before agreeing to the role of Sidney Prescott. Campbell recently announced that she would not be returning due to a salary dispute, to the disappointment of generations of fans. Jasmine Savoy Brown will reprise her role as fan favorite Mindy Mix-Martin, and Variety recently asked her about the Craft icon not returning as a franchise hero. As Savoy Brown said,

I absolutely respect her for that. I think it’s hard to be a woman in this industry and in any industry in general. If any person, and especially any woman, feels that she deserves more — whether it’s the financial situation with work, lack of relationships, not filling the gap — if she can leave, I support it.

Tell us about the cool act. While Jasmine Savoy Brown is probably disappointed not to be working with Neve Campbell in “Scream 6,” the “Yellow Vests” star seems sympathetic to the situation. In addition, she respects Campbell for protecting herself in this way, regardless of how the upcoming sequel may need to be restructured.

Jasmine Savoy Brown was asked about Neve Campbell’s departure from Scream 6 while promoting Showtime’s “Yellow Jackets” to compete for awards. She was one of the first actors announced to appear in the upcoming slasher, along with fellow newcomers Samantha Barrera, Jenna Ortega and Mason Gooding. Although the cast continues to be replenished, it does not seem to include Campbell.

Since David Arquette’s character Dewey was killed off in the 2022 sequel, this means Courteney Cox may be the only original “Scream” character to appear in the upcoming sixth film. These three OGS starred in all five original films, so it’s hard to imagine how it would exist without them. Fortunately, there is another returning face in the person of Hayden Panettieri from Scream 4, also known as Kirby Reed.

Jasmine Savoy Brown is not the only “Scream” actress who commented on the departure of Neve Campbell from the franchise. While David Arquette lamented that there would be a new film without Sydney, actors Matthew Lillard and Jamie Kennedy came out in support of Campbell. And even taking into account the fact that the new cast respects Campbell for her decision, it definitely seems that there is nothing but positive in the position of a House of Cards graduate.

Scream 6 is currently expected to hit theaters on March 31, 2023. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.