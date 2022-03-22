Scream 6 Will Premiere Sooner Than Expected; Know Date And Details

Scream 6: After the success of Scream 5, released in early 2022 after an almost 11-year hiatus from the franchise, Paramount seems to have rushed its team and has just announced that it will release Scream 6 on March 31, 2023.

Scream 5 was successful bringing back characters well known to the public, but also introducing new features to the cast. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette returned for the fifth film, with Skeet Ulrich appearing in a surprising role. Among the newcomers to the cast are Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Melissa Barrera, as the new protagonist.

The success of Scream 5

The slasher debuted in January to critical and public acclaim alike – with many fans claiming it to be the best film in the franchise since the 1996 original. In its first weekend in theaters, the film took in $30 million. .

The new Scream has so far made nearly $140 million at the worldwide box office, which puts it on par with the original trilogy’s comeback. With a budget of only US$ 24 million, the financial return justifies the producer’s rush to shoot Scream 6.

Scream 5 had a new creative team to continue the work: Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin directed the film and James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick were responsible for the script. The team is set to return for Scream 6, this time with the assistance of Kevin Williamson, who wrote 1996’s Scream, Scream 2 and Scream 4, as an executive producer on the sequel.

What we already know about Scream 6

Nothing, apart from the premiere date, has been released yet by Paramount about the plot and production of Scream 6, and the information must be kept confidential for some time. But the unfolding of the fifth film has brought a number of unique opportunities to keep the franchise fresh.

Whether Neve Campbell will be cast remains to be seen, but Courtney Cox is expected to return as Gale Weathers. The actress claimed to have received the script for Scream 6 and also said that filming should begin in June in Canada. More information about Scream 6 should be released as the project progresses.

The reboot of the Scream franchise left the door open for more new characters and returns of old ones. Even characters who died can come back, as happened in Scream 5.

Most likely, Scream 6 will focus on the franchise’s new protagonist, Sam Carpenter, the series’ new final girl. The new film may also see the return of characters from the last film in the franchise, such as brothers Meeks-Martin and Tara Carpenter.

Did you like the fifth film in the Scream franchise? How is the anxiety to know more details and watch the continuation of the successful saga that began in the 90s? Tell us in the comments!