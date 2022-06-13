Scream 6 Set Photos Hints at The Location of a Major New Franchise

A collection of photos from the filming of “Scream 6″ indicates that the sequel will take the survivors to the famous US city. The Scream of 2022 was a defining moment for the franchise, bringing Wes Craven’s creation back to the big screen 11 years later and introducing fans to a new generation of Woodsboro survivors. Sam, Tara, Mindy and Chad received the notorious torch from the fan-loved trio of Sidney, Gale and Dewey after surviving Ghostface, and created a clever commentary on the state of outdated horror sequels.

The success of “Scream” at the box office immediately opened the door for Paramount and directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett to shoot a sequel. Since Scream 6 got the green light, news about the project has been swirling. It is confirmed that Courteney Cox will return with four new survivors who have declared their intention to leave Woodsboro and the Ghost Face Killer behind. In a shocking announcement, franchise star Neve Campbell won’t be joining Sam and the others as they start their lives anew elsewhere.

Thanks to local photographers who flocked to the set of “Scream 6” over the weekend, it became known that part of the film will take place in New York. britneyvinyl on Twitter shared the first exclusive images from the set in Montreal, showing several vehicles with the New York logo and license plates. Meanwhile, eric_chag captures the scene in the McGill University area and provides additional photos, showing different angles of these cars and a view of the blocked street. The signs next to it say “Blackmore”, the working title of the film. Check out the photos below:

EXCLUSIVE photos posted here first from the set of SCREAM 6 today (June 10). Including a van “WGDF: New York News”, police cars “NYPD” and “F.D.N.Y.”Ambulance”. The action of SCREAM 6 officially takes place in New York.

Montreal’s vibrant cityscape is perfect for imitating New York City with similar architectural styles and diverse populations. The Big Apple is a place far from the sleepy suburban town of Woodsboro, but ideally suited for an increasingly dangerous Ghostly Face on whom he can exert his influence. The presence of police cars, news vans, and fire trucks suggests that this particular scene or scenes taking place in New York will be tense and probably deadly. However, the lack of action on the footage means that the extent of the carnage is unknown.

The realization that some part of “Scream 6” will take place in New York is amazing, but it still seems like a natural development of the series. The generation of millennials who survived “Scream 5” might want the seeming security that such a dynamic new environment offers. They might even find solace in the shared experience of returning survivor Kirby Reed, whose love of movies could have brought her to New York. Another setting is not something new for the “Scream” franchise, since the action of “Scream 2” took place in Ohio, and other cities are possible if the survivors disperse. The central setting still makes the most sense, and New York is the most exciting place to pursue Ghostface.