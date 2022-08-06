Scream 6 Set Photo Gives First Look at Kirby Hayden Panettieri’s Comeback

As viewers eagerly await her retribution, a new photo from the set of Scream 6 has given the first look at the return of Kirby Hayden Panettieri. The Heroes graduate made her horror film franchise debut with Scream 4, in which she appeared as Jill’s friend Emma Roberts, who turned out to be one of the many targets of the latest horror-obsessed ghost killer. Having been stabbed and seemingly left for dead in the finale, Kirby’s fate remained unknown until an Easter egg hidden in the “Scream” of 2022 confirmed her survival.

“Scream 6” is supposed to be a sequel to this year’s popular sequel, as it tells the story of the last group of survivors who leave Woodsboro and the Ghost Face murders, but find that horror follows them. The film will return Jenna Ortega 2022, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding and Jasmine Savoy Brown, as well as previous franchise veterans Panettieri and Courteney Cox, while Neve Campbell will not return due to the infamous salary dispute. “Scream 6” also debuts Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, Henry Czerny and Samara Weaving, who reunite with their “Ready or Not” Radio Silence crew.

As work is currently underway on a horror sequel, a new photo of the Scream 6 set has appeared on the official Twitter account of the Scream franchise. The picture taken by star Jasmine Savoy Brown offers a first look at Kirby Reed, played by Hayden Panettieri, returning in the film.

Anticipation for Kirby Panettieri’s return was high, as viewers caught an Easter egg during the “Scream” of 2022, in which a YouTube video titled “Interview with Woodsboro Survivor Kirby Reed” can be seen. While a photo from the set of “Scream 6” may not give much insight into how she will return in the horror sequel, it offers an interesting hint of a potential change in her appearance. Kirby was remembered for her more boyish appearance in Scream 4, which was largely well received by fans of the franchise for helping solidify her personality as a sarcastic best friend who was considered a new young heroine, almost the complete opposite of Tatum Rose McGowan. in the original Scream.

While the expectation of her appearance may be high, fans of the franchise are also concerned about the return of Kirby Hayden Panettieri in Scream 6. Given that the revival of the hit this year killed Dewey David Arquette and Judy Hicks Marley Shelton, two of the several old characters returned, many assume that Kirby will also meet his end, even potentially laying the beginning the latest in a string of Ghostface murders that a group of survivors decided to investigate. Only time will tell when “Scream 6” will be released in theaters on March 31, 2023.