Scream 6 Is Underway: Ghostface Will Continue To Kill After The Successful Return Of The Saga

Scream 6: The filmmakers Radio Silence will be in charge of directing the sixth installment of the Scream horror saga after the box office success of the recent fifth part. Scream, the well-known and successful horror saga with the mythical Ghostface as the villain and serial killer, will have a sixth installment in theaters after the great box office success of the recent fifth part, known simply as Scream. This has been announced by those responsible, celebrating the good reception of the latest film as a remake and sequel at the same time and confirming a new film by filmmakers Radio Silence.

Ghostface always comes back

And it is that if we take into account the figures achieved at the box office of the recent Scream, it is not surprising that its creators have confirmed a new film in the franchise in such a short time. And it is that the fifth installment of Scream started from a budget of 24 million dollars, reaping a world box office in theaters of 108 million dollars, distributed in 64 million dollars in the United States and 44 million dollars in the rest of the world. With such figures, Paramount and Spyglass have not hesitated to further stretch the long shadow of Ghostface.

“We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who have received our film with such enthusiasm. We can’t wait for the public to see what Radio Silence, screenwriters Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for the Woodsboro family,” the film’s producers have shared, again counting on screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick and betting by the directorial duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, better known as Radio Silence.

Production on Scream 6 (working title) is expected to start this summer, although there is currently no theatrical release window.