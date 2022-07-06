Scream 6: Hayden Panettieri talks about Kirby’s Return

Hayden Panettieri talks about the return of his character Kirby in “Scream 6”. “Scream 6″ quickly got the green light after the success of “Scream” 2022, which became the fifth installment of the franchise. “Scream 2022” worked as a “requel”, acting as a reboot and continuation of the series, bringing back veterans of the franchise along with a new cast. The success of the film revived the franchise, which will continue next year with “Scream 6”. “Scream 6” brings back the same creative team from the fifth part, and Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin are directing from scripts by Guy Basik and James Vanderbilt. And the franchise will have another shake-up, the action of which will move to New York.

Scream 6 is also going to bring back Courteney Cox, who appeared in the franchise. However, Neve Campbell has stated that she will not participate, making it the first “Scream” movie without the series’ main character Sidney Prescott. Along with Cox, “Scream 6” also brings back actors from “Scream 2022,” including Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding and Jasmine Savoy Brown. “Scream 6” also brings back Kirby Panettieri, a fan-favorite character from “Scream 4.” While viewers saw Kirby killed in “Scream 4,” the Easter Egg in the fifth part hinted that she may have survived an encounter with a Ghostly Face. Now Kirby is officially alive and due to appear in Scream 6, and Panettieri has given some insight into her return.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Panettieri talked about her return to Scream 6, saying she wanted the role. Panettieri stated that she wanted to play Kirby again, calling those involved to make sure she had a place in the film. And while Panettieri was pushed to the level of her character’s involvement when asked if she survived the first murder, she didn’t miss anything, but assured that viewers probably wouldn’t be disappointed. Check out Panettieri’s comments on her return to Scream 6 below:

“I called them myself and said, ‘So you guys don’t like that you want Kirby back, do you?’ I did. I wanted to be in it so much.”

“I don’t think I can, but I don’t think anyone will be disappointed.”

“Scream 6” will be Panettieri’s first acting role since “Nashville” in 2018. Recently, the actress spoke about her struggle with postpartum depression and alcoholism, because of which she withdrew from the spotlight for several years. Now, after spending some time recovering, the actress triumphantly returns in “Scream 6”, which she is passionate about, given how she went after this role.

“Scream 6” is currently being filmed, and although the filmmakers hope to keep it fresh, there are few details other than the setting and returning characters. The film is scheduled for release on March 31, 2023, just a year after the release of “Scream 2022”. While viewers may not have many details of the story, Panettieri’s return in “Scream 6” already offers viewers a character they really want to see.