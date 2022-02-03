Scream 6: Franchise Sequel Confirmed By Paramount

Paramount, in conjunction with Spyglass Media, announced that the Scream franchise will get a new sequel with the same directors and creative team as the fifth feature, released last month.

The confirmation of a new feature comes after the good numbers of Scream 5, which has already surpassed the milestone of US$ 100 million at the box office around the world.

“We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically welcomed our film. We can’t wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X have in store for our Woodsboro family,” Spyglass and Paramount said in a joint note.

With the same team, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillertt (Bloody Wedding) will return to the directing chair, while Guy Busick (Bloody Wedding) and James Vanderbilt (Mediterranean Mystery) will be in charge of the script.

“Is this real life? Being able to collaborate once again with our friends on the next part of the Scream story is more than we could ever hope for. We’re impressed that we’re continuing the story that Kevin [Williamson] and Wes [Craven] created. It is, as Ghostface would say, an honor,” Vanderbilt and Busick said in a statement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production of the new feature should start later this year, but there is still no release date.