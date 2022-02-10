Scream 6: Courteney Cox Is Interested In Returning In The Film

Scream 6: The Scream franchise marked an entire generation of horror movie lovers and brought great stars to the cast, such as actress Courteney Cox, who brings the character Gale Weathers to life in all 5 productions.

Now, with the recent release of Scream 5, the actress has been asked if she would return for the role in Scream 6, which has already been confirmed to be in production.

In a quick response, Courteney states that she is, yes, open to this film and that her return is quite appealing to her. Check out more details of the declaration!

Courteney Cox Interested in Returning as Gale Weathers in Scream 6

With the Scream 6 sequel confirmed, casting speculation is already underway and fans can be glad for the possible return of a familiar face.

Star Courteney Cox became famous for playing Gale, the reporter who ends up teaming up with Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott and David Arquette’s Dewey Riley in their quest to solve the Ghostface murders.

Recurrent in all films in the franchise and well known for other roles such as Monica in Friends, Cox was asked if she would return for the sequel and stated that she is open to the possibility and has a lot of interest in the work.

She further commented on how fun the process is and stated, “What a fun experience to have such a long film series and this one feels completely refreshed in a new way.”

Of the original cast, only Cox and Campbell are left in the franchise and, so far, Neve has not commented on a possible return, but we can look forward to seeing Courteney bring the iconic Gale to life.