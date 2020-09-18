Scream 5’s filming would begin this month

Scream 5 could already begin its long-awaited filming and fans are eager to know when they will be able to see it in theaters

The coronavirus pandemic saw film and television productions shut down earlier this year, but now that Hollywood is adopting new protocols to ensure the safety of cast members, the new Scream sequel may begin filming in the coming weeks. .

According to the site, Variety, the film will go into production at the end of the month becoming the fifth sequel to the film originally released on October 31, 1997, Scream.

Scream 5 is scheduled to hit theaters on January 14, 2022, unless the coronavirus pandemic causes further delays.

Everything we know about Scream 5

Variety also revealed that Scream 5 added French-Arab singer, model, and actress Sonia Ammar in an unspecified role. Ammar joins previously announced returning cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Marley Shelton, as well as newcomers, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, and Jenna Ortega.

The new Scream film comes to us from Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, taking over the franchise from co-creator Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015.

While fans of the Scream series and its stars are devastated to embark on such a project without Wes Craven, David Arquette detailed how he hopes the new film will not only live up to its predecessors, but also serve as a process. healing to accept Craven’s passing.

“I spoke with the directors and they were huge fans of Wes,” Arquette shared with the Corpse Club podcast. “He’s been a huge inspiration to them their entire career. So they have their hearts in the right place, they want to do something that he’s proud of. And then the fact that Courtney comes back and hopefully Neve [Campbell] I also come back: there is something healing in that, so that we can continue with these films that he has made and continue to tell stories. ”

While Wes Craven was directing the original four films, the franchise was also explored on the small screen with Scream: The TV Series, which took on the slasher comedy tone and introduced a new myth. Given that that series failed to capture audiences’ attention as effectively as feature films, it is clear that Craven’s influence on the genre was hard to ignore.

“I mean, he was an incredible storyteller, but beyond that, he was one of the greatest humans I have ever met in my life,” the actor detailed, “He was very supportive, he was incredibly smart, soft-spoken, he was a bird watcher, which is so much fun to learn, he loved music and supported me a lot … I miss him so much. It will be difficult and we will think about him a lot. But it will also feel good to be back in the world that he created “.



