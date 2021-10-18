Scream (2022): Why Isn’t It Called Scream 5? Its Creator Explains It

Scream: Kevin Williamson explains why, even though it is the fifth film in the trilogy, this Scream film omits number five from its nomenclature. Cream (2022) is not called Scream 5 and there is a reason. The long-awaited new installment of the slasher series is the fifth; However, the creative team has wanted to distance itself from the numbering in the nomenclature. Although this practice is more typical in reboots or reboots, contrary to the case that concerns us, the creator of the work has shared his point of view on the matter.

Thus, Kevin Williamsom has explained in a meeting with Us Magazine that the title of this new film is the most correct, without numbering, simply Scream; in fact, they didn’t even consider the option of Scream 5 at any point because people weren’t going to refer to it as “Scream 5″.

Ghostface is back; The serial killer returns to theaters on January 14, 2022

“I don’t think they were ever going to seriously call it Scream 5. I don’t think anyone would want to see number 5 after something. You would have to ask them, Paramount or whoever, but I think removing the 5 and calling it Scream [works] because it is totally new, “he begins by explaining.

When it comes to the cast, there will be many familiar faces and “young talents”. Ten years have passed for everyone; for both new and recurring. Forgetting about numbers is what will allow you to feel, in a way, like a new stage. “I think it’s a great cast. It is an incredible group of children and young talents; they are very very good. They go off the screen ”, he adds.

What we do know about Scream (2022) is that this installment will include a new cast of supporting characters. The plot will tell us the story of a young woman returns to her old hometown to try to find out who is responsible for a series of crimes. With Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directing, it will be the first installment in this horror, black comedy and thriller franchise without Wes Craven directing as a result of his passing in 2015.

The franchise originally started in 1996 by Wes Craven with Kevin Williamson himself in the script was a great financial success; just a year later we had Scream 2, while Scream 3 would be popular until 2000. More than a decade later, in 2011, Scream 4 would enter the scene, while in 2022 we will receive this new Scream tape, which as is reaffirms now it won’t be called Scream 5.

Scream will be released in theaters around the world on January 14, 2022.