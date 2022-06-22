Scotty Scheffler makes his feelings clear on the PGA Tour

World No. 1 golfer Scotty Scheffler has doubled down on his commitment to the PGA Tour.

Ahead of this weekend’s Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands, the PGA Tour superstar was asked if any amount of money could convince him to join the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational series.

“I don’t think so. I never dreamed of playing for such big money. I do not know how much I have earned this year, but it is definitely too much to drive a small white ball,” he said in an interview with golf insider Jason Sobel.

Scheffler is by far the highest-paid player of the PGA Tour season this year. In addition to his four tournament wins, including his first major win at the Masters 2022, he has also been in the top five several times.

By taking second place at the US Open last week, Scheffler set an absolute record for earnings in a single PGA Tour season, earning almost $ 13 million. He still has seven weeks to add to that amount.

Given the seven-figure contracts with former PGA Tour stars such as Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and most recently Brooks Koepka, Scheffler can certainly land a major contract with the LIV Tour.

But, apparently, the 26-year-old superstar will remain in the PGA.

The rest of the world’s top five golfers — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas — have also confirmed their commitment to the PGA Tour.