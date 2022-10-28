Scottish Games Awards Announces Winners in 12 Categories

The Scottish Games Awards ceremony took place last night (October 27) as part of Scottish Games Week, and the winners of the first ever award have already been announced.

The awards were held at Malmaison in Dundee to showcase gaming achievements across Scotland in categories ranging from the best big-budget game to a special Stuart Gilray Award for Community Spirit.

The winners were selected by a number of gaming industry experts, including Brian Baird, Technical Director of Bethesda Games Studios Austin, Stephen Hamill, Chief Operating Officer of Scottish Edge, Joe Twist, CEO of UK Interactive Entertainment (UKIE), Joe Donnelly, author of articles on GamesRadar+. , Alisdair Gunn, Director of the Glasgow Innovation District, Keza MacDonald, video game editor at The Guardian, and Jim Trinca, video game journalist and producer.

The jury was headed by journalist and writer Chris Scullion, who said: “It was a great honor for me to chair the jury of the first Scottish Games Awards. The quality of the nominees is a great indicator of the enormous degree of talent that can be found in the Scottish gaming industry, and I look forward to the awards (and Scottish Games Week in general), which will serve as a catalyst to help the industry grow from strength to strength.”

Full list of winners:

Art and Animation — Cloudpunk (Ion Lands)

Audio – Solas 128 (Friendly Animal)

Best Educational Program – Dundee and Angus College: HN Games Development

Best Teacher – Dr. Lynn Love

Best Big—budget game – Cloudpunk (Ion Lands)

Best Low—budget Game – The Baby in Yellow (Team Terrible)

Creativity — Cloudpunk (Ion Lands)

Champion of Diversity – Tanya Laird

Life Achievement – David Jones

Stuart Gilray Award (Community Spirit) – Colin MacDonald

Technical Achievement – From the Depths (Brilliant Skies Ltd.)

Tools and Technologies — Dislectek

The awards were announced following the results of Scottish Games Week, created to unite the gaming ecosystem and educational institutions through a series of curated events.

