Scott Pilgrim vs the World will have pressure for Switch

Limited Run Games has announced a very limited run of Collector’s Editions for Scott Pilgrim vs The World, on sale January 15.
On January 14, and after more than 6 years disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game will be back on sale and will be released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. But in addition, Limited Run Games has confirmed that it will launch three special editions in physical format, which will be requested a few more months, but can be reserved on its website from next January 15 at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish time). Of course, they will only be for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Knowing Limited Run Games, if you are interested you better be attentive, because the units will be very limited. Here is all the contents of these editions:
Standard Edition ($ 34.99)
A physical copy of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
Reversible face
Stickers commemorating a concert by The Clash at Demonhead
Classic Edition ($ 54.99)
A physical copy of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
Reversible face
The Clash at Demonhead concert ticket
Full Color Instruction Booklet
Luxury plastic case also with reversible face
Game stickers
CD with Anamanaguchi’s music
Map of the world in which the game takes place
Edition KO! ($ 139.99)
A physical copy of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
Case that simulates a stage and opens by lifting it. It has light, sound and a scene from Sex Bob-omb appears when you open it
Title Loading Screen Pin
Three Sex Bob-omb guitar picks (one of each type)
Life-size wooden drumsticks
Complete Hardcover Game Guide
Reversible face
Premium card game about Ramona’s 7 exes
The Clash at Demonhead concert ticket
Full Color Instruction Booklet
Luxury plastic case also with reversible face
Two sheets of game stickers
CD and cassette with the soundtrack of the film that Anamanaguchi made
Map of the world in which the game takes place