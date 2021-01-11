Scott Pilgrim vs the World will have pressure for Switch

Limited Run Games has announced a very limited run of Collector’s Editions for Scott Pilgrim vs The World, on sale January 15.

On January 14, and after more than 6 years disappeared in the Bermuda Triangle, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game will be back on sale and will be released on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. But in addition, Limited Run Games has confirmed that it will launch three special editions in physical format, which will be requested a few more months, but can be reserved on its website from next January 15 at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish time). Of course, they will only be for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Knowing Limited Run Games, if you are interested you better be attentive, because the units will be very limited. Here is all the contents of these editions:

Standard Edition ($ 34.99)

A physical copy of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

Reversible face

Stickers commemorating a concert by The Clash at Demonhead

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: Complete Edition

Classic Edition ($ 54.99)

A physical copy of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

Reversible face

The Clash at Demonhead concert ticket

Full Color Instruction Booklet

Luxury plastic case also with reversible face

Game stickers

CD with Anamanaguchi’s music

Map of the world in which the game takes place

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: Complete Edition

Edition KO! ($ 139.99)

A physical copy of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

Case that simulates a stage and opens by lifting it. It has light, sound and a scene from Sex Bob-omb appears when you open it

Title Loading Screen Pin

Three Sex Bob-omb guitar picks (one of each type)

Life-size wooden drumsticks

Complete Hardcover Game Guide

Reversible face

Premium card game about Ramona’s 7 exes

The Clash at Demonhead concert ticket

Full Color Instruction Booklet

Luxury plastic case also with reversible face

Two sheets of game stickers

CD and cassette with the soundtrack of the film that Anamanaguchi made

Map of the world in which the game takes place