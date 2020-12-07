Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game has a release date

Ubisoft’s celebrated 2D beat’em up returns to digital stores after its retirement in 2014 with its most complete version; available early 2021.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition, the new version of Ubisoft’s celebrated 2D beat’em up that disappeared from digital stores in 2014, already has a release date. Thus, its creators have confirmed that the most complete version of this title will be available for PC (Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Store and Uplay), PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Stadia on January 14, 2021. It is about the relaunch from the video game of the same name released in 2010 for PS3 and Xbox 360.

With all DLC included

Thus, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition, returns to the present day including all its downloadable content released for the original version of 2010, the year that Ubisoft launched the title on the market coinciding with the premiere of the film of the same name (Scott Pilgrim against the world) based, in turn, on the homonymous comic, a crazy story that tells the adventures of Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Stephen Stills and other hilarious teenage characters.

This “me against the neighborhood” style game was quite successful, although it became an object of desire when it disappeared from the digital stores of PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2014, after which it was impossible to buy it again. Since then, many fans have asked that Ubisoft bring the game back; finally, next January we will be able to share the fights of Pilgrim and company with our friends, also having all the DLC included in this new Complete Edition.

The return of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game was confirmed during one of Ubisoft’s events this summer; now we finally know the release date on current platforms. Don’t miss our original Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game through the following link.



