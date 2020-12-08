Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game gets release date

Who is a fan of the comic Scott Pilgrim vs. The World may have heard of the eponymous game that was originally released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010. It was removed from digital stores after a few years, but if you miss the game, you won’t have to dust the old console any more. and hope it is still installed.

Ubisoft has just announced the game’s release date on new platforms. Titled Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition, this version of the game will feature all the DLCs of the original, but at no additional cost. According to the company, the game will be released on January 14 on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

For those who have never tried the game, you can play as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Stephen Stills, Knives Chau and several other characters from the comics. Your biggest goal is to defeat the League of Ramona’s Ex-baddies, just like in the history we already know.

Each character can level up and get unique skills to fight enemies. Other than that, you can still play with your friends locally or online, fight enemies or even compete in games and see who really is the best.

It is worth mentioning that the game will only be available in digital form on the mentioned platforms. It is definitely a good opportunity to miss the game or even try it for the first time. Comment if you’ve fought Scott and his friends in this classic!



