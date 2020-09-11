Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is back on PS4, Xbox One

This Christmas Ubisoft will release Scott Pilgrim vs The World: Complete Edition, an edition for the tenth anniversary of the game that brings all the DLC.

A few weeks ago, Bryan Lee O’Malley, the author of Scott Pilgrim’s graphic novel against the world, commented on his social networks that Ubisoft had contacted him on the occasion of the famous video game based on his work. Video game that came out back in 2010 on PS3 and Xbox 360, but since 2014 it had been withdrawn from all digital platforms and was impossible to find. Well, the recent Ubisoft Forward has served to confirm what many of us expected after that message, that finally Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game is back.

The title will arrive this Christmas with a “Complete Edition” that will include the two downloadable content of the original, so the characters of Knives Chau and Wallace Wells will also be controllable. We know that it will be available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia, but we are waiting for a physical version. In any case, watch out for the hilarious comment with which Bryan Lee O’Malley “celebrated” the news: “Thank you very much to the fans who never kept quiet about Scott Pilgrim’s game, not once, not once, not even for a second to let me sleep. This game belongs to you … Now please get out of my house! “



