Scott Pilgrim vs the World: Game saves beat ’em up

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World the Game Complete Edition is finally back! The game was the subject of much controversy after Ubisoft, the developer and holder of its digital rights, simply removed the original versions released in 2010 from digital stores, leaving players surrendered and without options to play it beyond piracy.

This measure put into question the idea of ​​a totally digital future for video games, since it showed how any and all titles could be removed from consoles without warning. After years of pressure and pressure, Ubisoft finally relaunched the game for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia. Check out what we think of him in our full review below!

Scott Pilgrim against time

When the original version of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World the Game was launched, the beat ’em up video games lived a very different phase from the current one. After living its golden age in the 1980s and 1990s, the advent of new technologies and hardware with 3D games ended up putting these beating games aside, with very few attempts to rekindle public interest, most of them incapable to achieve great repercussion.

Even the sphere of influence of nerds in pop culture had not yet reached the level of grandeur that we have today, when superhero films dominate mainstream cinema and people of all ages shape and define their identities around the world. around nerdy references unashamed to be happy.

So when Bryan Lee O’Malley released Scott Pilgrim’s original comics, his work resonated and was embraced by an entirely different audience. At the time, the crowd saw references like the name of the band “Sex Bob-Omb” and knew that the author was speaking directly to an audience that was not yet seen in the mainstream media, a portion of consumers still extremely lacking in representation.