Scott McTominay in Manchester United’s Defence Against Burnley

Eric ten Hag has chosen a strong squad for today’s match against Burnley in the League Cup.

The surprise in the package is that Scott McTominay seems set to partner with Victor Lindelof in defense.

As expected, Aaron Van Bissaka will get a chance to change Ten Haga’s opinion of him on the right flank, and Tyrel Malasia on the left flank.

In midfield, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen resume successful cooperation.

Up front, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes support Anthony Martial.

Martin Dubravka in the gate.

On the bench are David de Gea, Rhys Bennett, Luke Shaw, Brandon Williams, Fred, Donnie van de Beek, Anthony, Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri.

This means no place in the squad for either Harry Maguire or the two World Cup finalists, Rafael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

Diogo Dalot may be absent due to a hamstring injury, which he apparently sustained when Portugal lost a place at the World Cup to Morocco.

Jaydon Sancho, as expected, is still missing, and there is no place for Axel Tuanzebe in the squad, despite the fact that he has returned to training.

So, here is the United squad for the start of the match at 20:00: