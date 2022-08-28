Scott Frost’s Shameful Stats Went Viral after Saturday’s Defeat

The Scott Frost era at Nebraska was a wild ride for fans of the Cornhuskers football program.

After seven defeats with one score in the 2021 season, it seemed that it couldn’t get any worse. However, after he became a double-digit favorite over the Northwest this weekend, things got even worse.

The Huskers lost to the Wildcats with a final score of 31-28. This loss created an unpleasant trend for Scott Frost and company.

“After losing to Northwestern Nebraska, the Cornhuskers lost their last attempt against any other team in the Big Ten West,” a Nebraska reporter noted after the game.

Nebraska’s next change to break the series won’t happen until October 1, when the Huskers face Purdue.

Will they be able to interrupt the series?