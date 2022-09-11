Scott Frost, Nebraska Struggles at Home against Georgia Southern

The Nebraska Cornhuskers had early problems with Georgia Southern.

The Huskers lost 28-21 to the FCS school four minutes before halftime. This begs the question: How hot is Scott Frost’s spot right now?

It was a slow start for Nebraska, which entered the second quarter with a score of 14-7, having lost a couple of points on the ground.

The Hackers seemed to gain a little with 14 unanswered points, but fell behind again, giving up two more quick touchdowns.

You can’t help but wonder what the future holds for Frost if Nebraska drops this game. His job security has already been questioned after the Huskers lost to Northwestern in Dublin.