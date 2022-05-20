Scott Disick won’t be at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding with Travis Barker in Italy

The third wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will have more guests than the first two, but at least one person will be absent.

The New York native dated the 43-year-old Hulu personality from 2006 to 2015. The former couple has three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7.

The Flip It Like Disick alumnus has had ups and downs with 46-year-old Barker since the Blink-182 drummer started dating Kardashian in October 2020. Last year, Disick made headlines when he wrote to the ex-boyfriend of the founder of Poosh, Younes Bendjima, about her PDA. with Barker.

“Hey, is this chick okay!?????? Brouw, what is it. In the center of Italy,” he wrote along with a photo of a couple kissing while on vacation in Italy in August 2021. “It doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” the 29—year-old model replied. “PS: I’m not your bro.”

Kardashian addressed the controversy during the series premiere of her Hulu family show, which debuted in April.

“When I was in Italy with Travis on our summer vacation, I woke up to a text from Scott saying, ‘I’m sorry. I sent a DM to your ex-boyfriend, whom I can’t stand. He sent me a screenshot and said he posted it on his [Instagram] Story,” recalls the graduate of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” “Then I texted him, ‘This is disgusting.’ Your actions should be consistent with your desire to be a part of it and behave accordingly.”

Earlier this month, an insider told us that Disick still finds it “uncomfortable” to watch his ex’s PDA with her current husband. “He turns away every time he is near them when they kiss,” the source explained. “It’s embarrassing, and Travis and Courtney act like there’s no one in the room when they’re together. Scott is obsessed with the PDA, but he would never put his exes in such an awkward position.”

The musician Box Car Racer and Kardashian are going to get married in Italy for the third time this weekend after the official wedding in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, May 15. They first exchanged vows in Las Vegas in April, but it later turned out that the marriage was not legal because they did not have a license.

While the first two ceremonies were private, the wedding in Italy will be attended by the couple’s family and friends. An insider informed us that all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters will be there along with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Courtney’s children, who did not attend the courthouse wedding or the couple’s engagement in October 2021, are also expected to attend with Barker’s children. The founder of Famous Stars and Straps has a son, Landon, 18, and a daughter, Alabama, 16, from ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the stepfather of 23-year-old Atiana, whom 47-year-old Moakler shares with former Oscar De La Hoya.