Scott Disick, Rebecca Donaldson attended the Kardashian show…

Oh, hello! Scott Disick and Rebecca Donaldson have already made their red carpet debut just a few days after they first came out together.

The 39-year-old founder of Talentless attended the premiere of Hulu The Kardashians on Thursday, April 7, with the 27-year-old model on his arm. Disick donned a dapper black suit as he and the Scottish native held hands on the carpet. Donaldson was wearing a matching one-shoulder dress.

The Flip It Like Disick graduate, who was linked to Holly Scarfon and Hana Cross earlier this year, and Donaldson’s novel made headlines for the first time after they were photographed together on Tuesday, April 5. After a lunch date, they held hands on the way to a party at The Rox in Los Angeles.

The New York native, in particular, dated Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he has son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Rain, 7, from time to time between 2007 and 2015. 42 years old, having moved on to Travis Barker — he continued to be a major player in the last seasons of her family series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Disick also appeared in the official trailer for the new Hulu documentary series.

“They will love you for who you are, not for what you wear,” Disick told Kim Kardashian in a recent teaser, advising her on wardrobe options. — I’m just kidding, obviously.

Courtney, who got engaged to 46-year-old drummer Blink-182 in October 2021, brought her beau and their mixed family to the premiere on Thursday. The happy couple, who had an impromptu wedding ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this week (without a marriage license), walked the red carpet with Rain and Barker’s children: Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23. Landon and Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

Although Disick and the University of Arizona graduate have not posed together in any photos, he has a cold relationship with her fiance.

“Scott adores his children and will do everything to make them happy.”

While Disick made known his disdain for the founder of Barker Wellness — even sending a series of alleged social media messages to former Courtney Younes Bendjima about a relationship filled with PDA — Barker tried to take the high road.

“Travis is friendly with Scott,” a second insider told us in March. “He doesn’t talk [Scott] about trash, and he will never be caught publicly disrespecting him because of Travis’ relationship with the kids.”

Although Disick and Donaldson have yet to discuss their budding romance, he previously dated Amelia Gray Hamlin for almost a year before their separation in September 2021.

“Don’t be fooled—if he’s spotted with a new girlfriend, that’s not the person he’s serious about,” another source told us in November 2021. soon.”

