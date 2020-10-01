Scott Disick may have been Coronavırus

In the teaser for the next episode of KUWTK, Kim Kardashian appears at Scott Disick’s house talking about the possibility of being infected with coronavirus.

Scott Disick’s health could be in jeopardy in the preview of the next episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in which we also got to see Kim Kardashian recommending that he visit a doctor.

Kim appears in the trailer dressed in a pale pink and white style, as she is seen walking into the home of, Disick, Kourtney Kardasinan’s ex-partner.

The teaser, titled “Does Scott Disick Have Coronavirus?” It begins with a shot of the back of Scott’s great white house in Calabasas, California.

‘Ready to go? Ready to hit those veggie aisles? Kim while hinting that they are going to a grocery store.

“I’d rather stay home,” says Scott, who looks like she hasn’t slept in days. She is wearing a black sweatshirt and does not move from the sofa.

Kim responds, ‘Are you backing down?’ So Lord Disick, as he calls himself, says, “I’m tired.”

Rapper Kanye West’s wife asks what the symptoms of the new coronavirus are, to which her interlocutor responds: “I don’t think I have that,” without mentioning any symptoms.

Coronavirus comes to KUWTK

The episode was filmed in March when talk of the virus was just beginning in the United States, even though there were already thousands of deaths in China.

Disick is seen in an interview saying that “it was on the news” that the crown was a problem and that “everyone was starting to get sick”.

The TV star added that she did not travel to Paris for Fashion Week, which took place from February 24 to March 3 due to news about the virus.

“I was worried about it, you don’t know who has it and who doesn’t,” he said.

He said he ‘really doubted’ it was coronavirus. ‘I don’t feel bad, I just feel tired. I don’t feel like this is what a normal 36-year-old should feel. ‘

“You need to have your blood drawn,” Kim said. Your doctor has given you magnesium in the past, explained it as an example of how good it is, adding that the doctor was really “specific.”

“I don’t want to go to a doctor and hear that something is seriously wrong,” Scott said scared.

Then Kim is very sensible and adds, ‘Well, wouldn’t you rather know? If you find out in the early stages, you have a chance to improve. Information is key, ‘and he added that if he’ waits too long ‘he’s’ screwed’.

Scott said he has already subjected his “vessel to a lot of trauma,” alluding to his problems with addiction: “I’m not going to lie,” he adds.

Kim had her hair slicked back in beige lipstick and winged eyeliner while modeling a beige top and white pants. The 39-year-old star took a sip from a take-out cup of coffee and sported long beige nails.



