Scott Disick Left an NSFW “Pun” Comment On Holly Scarfon’s Photo Months After Relationship Rumors Surfaced

Getting cocky! Scott Disick sent a very flirty message to Holly Scarfon three months after the duo first sparked relationship rumors.

After the 23-year-old graduate of Too Hot to Handle on Tuesday, May 24, shared a photo on Instagram in which she demonstrates a mediocre body, the 38-year-old graduate of Flip It Like It Disick responded in the comments section with an NSFW joke.

“I immediately remembered a few talents that you have, no pun intended,” the New York native wrote in response to her initial caption, which read: “Oh my God, she’s @talentless.” The Netflix personality also tagged Disick’s Instagram handle in the photo — on her ass.

In her response to the Hulu star’s comment, Scarfone hinted that the duo may be planning to meet in the near future. “@letthelordbewithyou will see you soon 👀 ,” she wrote.

The Kardashian family graduate and model first sparked romance rumors in February after the couple was photographed near Nobu in Malibu, California. A month later, the couple further fueled the rumors with a flirty exchange on Instagram.

“Where are my photos?” the Talentless co—founder asked in a comment to a photo of Scarfone in a lace bra and panties against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. The University of Colorado Boulder graduate later updated the caption to include Disick as a photographer.

“Resting in the city of love,” she wrote in March. “Photo credits @letthelordbewithyou”.

By April, however, Disick had moved on to Rebecca Donaldson, who accompanied him to the premiere of The Kardashians.

“The fact that he introduced her to her family and invited her to the Kardashian premiere meant a lot to him.”

The source added that Disick is “looking for the right person to settle down with” after his breakup with Amelia Gray Hamlin in 2021. “He wants to be in a serious relationship, like most of his exes.”

Earlier this month, Disick’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker at a lavish Italian ceremony on Sunday, May 22, attended by most of the Kardashian-Jenner family. The next day, Disick was spotted at a party at the Sapphire strip club in New York.

An eyewitness told Us that during his visit, which lasted about an hour, the entrepreneur was “reserved, just chatting with his entourage.” The insider added that Disick “did not interact with any of the dancers” and “talked to one woman most of the night” while in the VIP area.

On Tuesday, Disick was reunited with his children—Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7—after they attended their mom’s wedding. “I had a baby,” he wrote in an Instagram Story along with a picture of one of his children sleeping.