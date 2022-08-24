Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart Meet after Romance Rumors: They are “really in love with each other”

From the market! Scott Disick and Kimberly Stewart are dating after his breakup with Rebecca Donaldson earlier this year, a source tells Us Weekly.

The 39-year-old Talentless founder and the 43-year-old Los Angeles native have been “dating for months,” the insider says, noting that the couple “really love each other.”

According to a second source, the Flip It Like Disick graduate had known Stewart for “years” after meeting through her brother Sean Stewart. “They had the same group of friends and they hung out in the same circle.”

After the couple’s relationship became romantic, they waited a while before “deciding to go public,” the insider explains, noting that they “are not serious yet,” but they “get to know each other differently than to perceive each other as friends.”

Disick first sparked rumors of an affair with Kimberly in 2015 after he broke up with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. (The New York native has sons Mason, 12, and Rain, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10, from the founder of Poosh, 43. Kardashian has since left Travis Barker, whom she married in May.)

However, at the time, Kimberly’s mother, Alana Stewart, insisted that her daughter and the Kardashian star were just friends.

Disick went on to date Sofia Richie for three years before breaking up for good in August 2020. He then dated Amelia Gray Hamlin for almost 10 months before breaking up in September 2021. The father of three was last linked to 27-year-old Donaldson. , starting in April.

In June, we confirmed that Disick and the model had broken up. They “were never serious from the start,” an insider told us at the time.

Two months later, the reality star fueled rumors of an affair with Kimberly after they were spotted together on several walks in Los Angeles, and Disick shared videos via Instagram featuring both Kimberly and her father Rod Stewart.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum added fuel to speculation that he and Kimberly were an item when they were spotted holding hands during a walk on Sunday, August 21.

The couple was photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, just hours before Disick had an accident while driving.

“It was determined that the main cause of the traffic accident was speed, and alcohol was not a factor,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release on Monday, August 22, noting that it was a single accident. “Mr. Disick received minor injuries, not life-threatening, and refused medical assistance. He was taken from the scene by family members, and his car was towed at his request.”