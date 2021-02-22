Scott Bakula talks about show ending and cancellation

The popular NCIS: New Orleans series is coming to a close with its season 7, after CBS announced the cancellation of it. For that reason, actor Scott Bakula has given a few words after hearing the unfortunate news.

Recall that Scott Bakula has played agent Dwayne Pride since he started NCIS: New Orleans in 2014, running the NCIS office in his state.

Dwayne Pride is known for balancing crime solving with executing the slash from him, viewers have followed him through many ups and downs.

But, after the actor learned of the news of the cancellation of the NCIS New Orleans program that was announced by CBS on February 17, he issued a statement about it:

He said: “It is sad to end our love story with this phenomenal city, but very grateful for all the friends we made along the way.

“I will miss the music. Many thanks to CBS for seven years. ”

Other actors on the show also spoke out about it, such as Sebastian Lund’s actor Rob Kerkovich, who was furious at the way he learned the news.

“Looks like we just saw this headline on a billboard.”

Unfortunately, the final seventh season was shortened from its usual 24-episode run earlier this year, for which it will only run 16 episodes the final season.