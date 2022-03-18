Scott Bakula of NCIS: New Orleans Set to Return with New NBC Series

NCIS: New Orleans is the crime drama that represented the second spin-off of the successful NCIS franchise, and which made its debut on CBS in September 2014, following the team of special agents who investigate crimes related to assigned military personnel. in New Orleans. The series starred Scott Bakula as Dwayne Pride, but was unfortunately canceled early last year after 7 seasons on the air.

Special Agent Dwayne Pride is Scott Bakula’s most prominent role in recent years. The actor is also well known for having played the main character Sam Beckett, for 5 seasons consisting of a total of 97 episodes, in the science fiction series about time travel called Quantum Leap, between 1989 and 1993.

Following his unexpected departure from NCIS: New Orleans with the cancellation of the crime drama, Scott Bakula is landing his latest role in NBC’s new cowboy series Unbroken, a drama that will star as Ash Holleran, a rodeo champion. retired bronco rancher who is trying to keep his California ranch in his family’s hands, Deadline reported this week.

Scott Bakula will helm the pilot episode of Unbroken that was ordered by NBC in January, with a story written by Shaun Cassidy that will focus on three dynastic families from different ranches in California struggling to survive in the 21st century.

Bakula’s character Ash, meanwhile, battles neighbors who seek to break into his property, his warehouse, and his trail-riding business. His family has a difficult road ahead of them as they try to return to the life they once knew.

According to the official synopsis for Unbroken, the fight is set against the backdrop of three young men competing in the National Rodeo Championship. The rodeo element might set it apart a bit from Yellowstone, although that series does have rodeo scenes. The pilot episode also stars Anna Wood, Amanda Payton, Delon de Metz, and Olunike Adeliyi.