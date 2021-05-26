Scooby-Doo: Classic Design Will Win Special on The CW Channel

Scooby-Doo is undoubtedly one of the greatest classics in world animation. Although the characters also won the screens of theaters, the franchise was marked by the cartoon and, for fans of investigators, the news released by the studio The CW can be encouraging!

It was revealed that the team, made up of Fred, Daphne, Velma, Sausage and Scooby himself, will be back in a special animation! The group will be reunited in an hour-long special that has everything to fill us with nostalgia while we are introduced to something new.

Want to know more about the special? Check out the main news!

What is known about the Scooby-Doo special?

According to the note released by The CW, the Scooby-Doo special will last an entire hour and show the group gathered at Warner Bros. headquarters. to discuss the cases that they solved over the years and tell what it was like to be behind it all.

However, the turnaround is in the fact that, during this nostalgic and full of memories process, a new mystery will arise and they will need to solve everything as in the old days, always in search of a culprit and thinking absurd solutions to make the capture.

In addition to the Scooby-Doo special, The CW has prepared more news for the end of 2021, including a Christmas episode of Legends of Tomorrow and a film centered on The Waltons.

There is still no confirmed release date, but it is clear that the special is something that must be seen by fans, both older and current. If you don’t know Scooby-Doo, which is very unlikely, especially considering the number of productions released, the special can still be something interesting to watch, as a new mystery will be shown.

Scheduled for the end of 2021, Scooby-Doo’s special meeting has already raised high expectations.