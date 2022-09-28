Scientology: That’s why Nicole Kidman and Tom broke up

Is this the real reason for the breakup of Nicole Kidman (55) and Tom Cruise (60)? The former Hollywood dream couple were married for eleven years until they divorced in 2001. According to the parents of the two, irreconcilable differences became the reason for the separation — more details have not been made public. But now an insider has appeared and told why Tom and Nicole really broke up more than 20 years ago!

In his book A Billion Years: My Escape from Life in the Upper Echelons of Scientology, Mike Rinder revealed details about the Church of Scientology, to which Tom and Nicole also belonged, and said that she drove a wedge between the former couple: The actor ignored some of the church leader’s calls, he was worried that Tom would be too distracted by Nicole. Consequence: A church employee showed the “Best Shooter” star the “negativity in his life” in order to become “clean” again, while his partner at the time was allegedly spying and listening.

