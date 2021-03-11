Scientists want to build kilometer towers on the Moon

Harvard scientists propose a crazy idea for feeding a lunar base with solar energy, reveals the New Scientist magazine: the installation of gigantic towers scattered over the surface of the satellite, covered in panels and made of concrete (the raw material of which would be obtained by over there).

Led by researcher Sephora Ruppert, the team suggests that the gravity of the site would make the project viable, as well as the costs involved (when compared to those required for sending inputs from Earth).

Regions where the Sun shines continuously, called “Peaks of Eternal Light”, are each only a few square meters in size – despite reaching several hundred square kilometers at an altitude of about one kilometer.

With the novelty, the objective is to expand access to potential energy, not restricting it to the poles, which have wide coverage. “At an altitude of 500 meters to two kilometers, we would be able to explore several gigawatts,” says Ruppert.

Advantages and pitfalls

Walls just 20 centimeters thick would support towers similar to kilometers-high igloos that would not bend under their own weight, add those responsible for the study.

Just to give you an idea, the Burj Khalifa, currently the tallest building on the planet, reaches “only” 828 meters.

Finally, such a capacity would help humans to remain in an atmosphere with no atmosphere and brutal temperatures. However, it is not known whether the structures would withstand waves of solar radiation or meteorite falls.