Scientists reveal 1st photo of samples of asteroid Ryugu

Hayabusa2, a Japanese spacecraft launched in 2014 towards the asteroid Ryugu, returned on December 5 to Earth bringing samples of the celestial body, landing in the Woomera Prohibited Area, Australia. After collecting the equipment, the scientists involved in the mission took the first look at the material in one of the capsules – and shared an image of it with the rest of the world.

Black grains that supposedly belong to the place where the device spent about a year and a half were outside the main chambers, but three of them contained the real treasures, captured by Hayabusa2 herself during the maneuvers.

Between the attempts, rocks were grabbed from the surface, as well as a copper bullet was fired over it – which opened a 20-meter-wide crater – all to discover elements of the asteroid’s subsoil, which will allow us to understand how the hostile environment of the asteroid space affects the traveler’s outer layer.

Finally, analyzes that indicate whether the capsules contain gases from Ryugu are also among the procedures applied on their arrival on our planet; in any case, we need to wait a little longer to know the extent of the discoveries, since, for now, all we have is the photo below.

Ages of knowledge

The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency has yet to announce when the in-depth studies of the fragments will begin, as the action depends on powerful equipment and the right choice of those that will bring more answers than questions. After all, everything is still totally unknown to Earth science.

As asteroids are the primary debris of the formation of the Solar System and, therefore, from the beginning of time, there is little care. Opportunities like this don’t come up every day, and such endeavors are not always successful. When Hayabusa2 reached its destination in 2018, even the unexpected coloring of the location required adjustments to the device’s altitude sensor

“When we actually opened the capsule, I was speechless. It was more than we expected and there was so much material that I was really impressed,” said scientist Hirotaka Sawada. “They were not fine particles like dust, but there were many samples with several millimeters in diameter”, he adds.

Some of them even seem to contain organic matter, points out researcher Seiichiro Watanabe. “I hope that we can discover many things about how substances developed at Ryugu.”

What could be revealed in the near future, hidden from human knowledge for ages? Well, there is only speculation.



